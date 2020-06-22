All apartments in Austin
9302 Canus Dr
9302 Canus Dr

9302 Canus Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

9302 Canus Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 One-story house with 2-car garage for storage or office space only.. Located in Pheasant Run subdivision. Carpet / wood floors. Fire place, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Range, shady fenced in yard. Pets welcome but must be approved. AISD schools (Kocurek and Bailey).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Canus Dr have any available units?
9302 Canus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 Canus Dr have?
Some of 9302 Canus Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Canus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Canus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Canus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Canus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Canus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Canus Dr offers parking.
Does 9302 Canus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Canus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Canus Dr have a pool?
No, 9302 Canus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Canus Dr have accessible units?
No, 9302 Canus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Canus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Canus Dr has units with dishwashers.
