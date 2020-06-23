All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

923 East 37th Street

923 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 East 37th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
923 East 37th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Construction 6 bed /3 bath, High-end finishes, great location off Red River St. - This 2013 newly constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, master bedroom with stunning master bathroom, gleaming wood floors in all the bedrooms, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a nice porch off the rear of the home facing the large yard.

Available August

Virtual video tour links below:

Part 1 of 2 - http://youtu.be/KvfsTMqOYV8

Part 2 of 2 - http://youtu.be/Abr6HvYMjZo

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 East 37th Street have any available units?
923 East 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 East 37th Street have?
Some of 923 East 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
923 East 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 923 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 923 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 923 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 923 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 East 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 923 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 923 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 923 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 923 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 East 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

