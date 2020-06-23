Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

923 East 37th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Construction 6 bed /3 bath, High-end finishes, great location off Red River St. - This 2013 newly constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 sets of washer / dryer, master bedroom with stunning master bathroom, gleaming wood floors in all the bedrooms, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a nice porch off the rear of the home facing the large yard.



Available August



Virtual video tour links below:



Part 1 of 2 - http://youtu.be/KvfsTMqOYV8



Part 2 of 2 - http://youtu.be/Abr6HvYMjZo



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2610723)