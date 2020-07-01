9217 Vigen Cir

Come check this home out! Very clean with fresh finishes everywhere. This 2 story home has great hardwood floors that you will love. The kitchen is decked out with stainless steel modern appliances. The loft upstairs has so many potential uses. This location is great with many shopping and food options near by and 35 is 5 min away. This home has been very well maintained and will be move in ready by 9/17. Furnished option available. Call to set up a showing! 512-549-2918
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
