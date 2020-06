Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Beautiful Home in the Village of Western Oaks! - Wonderful 2-story home located on a large corner lot in the desirable Village at Western Oaks. 4Beds/2.5Baths, plus Office, plus Game-room! Beautiful wood floors down with bright natural light. Gourmet kitchen opens to the living room and features granite counters, stainless appliances, large bay window. Covered back patio with huge yard and mature trees. Excellent location - close to everything!



