9107 Sanger Dr B

Recently updated 3/2 duplex with an open living, dining & kitchen area. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Newly Redone Shower Tile. No Carpet Anywhere! Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stainless Steel Stove. Nice privacy fenced backyard with patio. 1 Car garage with washer & dryer hookups. Washer and dryer currently present but not warrantied. Short walk to HEB and other shopping & bus stop is right around the corner. Nice quiet neighborhood with no thru streets. Massive Backyard with patio. And pet friendly!



$1475 Deposit/Move in fee

$1475 Monthly Rent



$250 per pet on move in.

$20 pet rent/pet.



We buy and fedex your ac filters as a value add service. Included in rent!