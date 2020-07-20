Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

910 Firebranch Trl. Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous home in South Austin available for rent! - BUILT NEW IN 2016! All ready for you to move in and make yourself a home in South Austin new Milestone community Searight Village. This home features REAL WOOD FLOORING, open concept to lower level, high ceilings. In addition, features include Granite in master bath with shower tub split. Kitchean has granite counters, glass tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, upgraded 42 kitchen cabinets. Master Downstairs! GREAT gameroom upstairs for separate space. Home BLUE TOOTH WIRED! Sorry NO PETS. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1864268)