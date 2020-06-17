All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

909 Cannoneer Lane

909 Cannoneer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Cannoneer Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
- Beautiful home in central Austin. Stainless appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, built-in oven, wood floors. Kitchen open to living & dining areas. Convenient 1st floor bedroom/office w/ french doors. Walking distance to metrorail & restaurants. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer and natural gas grill on back patio included.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Cannoneer Lane have any available units?
909 Cannoneer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Cannoneer Lane have?
Some of 909 Cannoneer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Cannoneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Cannoneer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Cannoneer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Cannoneer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 909 Cannoneer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Cannoneer Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Cannoneer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Cannoneer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Cannoneer Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Cannoneer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Cannoneer Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Cannoneer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Cannoneer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Cannoneer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
