909 Cannoneer Lane

Amenities
- Beautiful home in central Austin. Stainless appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, built-in oven, wood floors. Kitchen open to living & dining areas. Convenient 1st floor bedroom/office w/ french doors. Walking distance to metrorail & restaurants. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer and natural gas grill on back patio included.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
No Cats Allowed
