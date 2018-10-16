903 W Village Ln

Amenities

North Austin Hidden Jewel - HIDDEN JEWEL* Upgraded Austin style 3 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome with Garage and Updated Appliances*Quiet & secluded neighborhood in the middle of Austin* Quick trip to Domain, Arboretum & downtown Austin*Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Front loading washer & dryer that was installed last year*Rear-entry garage and reserved parking. Private patio for entertaining guests and rear home entrance. Community Pool and tennis courts*Central Austin location close to St. David's Medical Center, Austin Community College, Apple and the upcoming Major League Soccer stadium site*Professionally managed*



Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/2w79vakxvgw



(RLNE5709957)