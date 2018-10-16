All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

903 W Village Ln

903 West Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

903 West Village Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
North Austin Hidden Jewel - HIDDEN JEWEL* Upgraded Austin style 3 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome with Garage and Updated Appliances*Quiet & secluded neighborhood in the middle of Austin* Quick trip to Domain, Arboretum & downtown Austin*Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Front loading washer & dryer that was installed last year*Rear-entry garage and reserved parking. Private patio for entertaining guests and rear home entrance. Community Pool and tennis courts*Central Austin location close to St. David's Medical Center, Austin Community College, Apple and the upcoming Major League Soccer stadium site*Professionally managed*

Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/2w79vakxvgw

(RLNE5709957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 W Village Ln have any available units?
903 W Village Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 W Village Ln have?
Some of 903 W Village Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 W Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
903 W Village Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 W Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 W Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 903 W Village Ln offer parking?
Yes, 903 W Village Ln does offer parking.
Does 903 W Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 W Village Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 W Village Ln have a pool?
Yes, 903 W Village Ln has a pool.
Does 903 W Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 903 W Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 903 W Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 W Village Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
