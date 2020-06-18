9010 North FM 620

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
Apartment Amenities
Upgraded Home: Stainless Steel Appliance Package, White Quartz Countertops, White/Grey Designer Shaker Cabinets, White Kitchen Backsplash, Wood Style Flooring, Upgraded light Fixtures, and Ceiling Fans in Living/Bedrooms
Italian Marble Entry Ways
Granite Cultured Counter Tops
Hardwood Flooring
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Jetted Roman Tubs
Customized Mantels
Direct Access Garage
Private Patios & Balconies
Scenic Greenbelt Views
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool with New Deck, Fire Pits with Lounge Seating, and Hammock Style Seating
Cyber Lounge with Mac and PC Computers
Gym with Fitness on Demand
Game Room with Shuffle Board, Ice Hockey, and Arcade Games
Community Clubhouse with Cafe Bar
Coming Soon: Outdoor Entertaining Lounge with Horse Shoes, Ping Pong, Corn Hole, BBQ Smoker and Grills
Spacious Grilling & Picnic Areas
Dry Sauna
Lighted Tennis Courts
Minutes from Lake Travis
Easy Access to Greenbelt Hiking and Jogging Trails
Located in Leander ISD