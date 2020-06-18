9010 North FM 620

Amenities

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



Apartment Amenities



Upgraded Home: Stainless Steel Appliance Package, White Quartz Countertops, White/Grey Designer Shaker Cabinets, White Kitchen Backsplash, Wood Style Flooring, Upgraded light Fixtures, and Ceiling Fans in Living/Bedrooms



Italian Marble Entry Ways



Granite Cultured Counter Tops



Hardwood Flooring



Wood Burning Fireplaces



Jetted Roman Tubs



Customized Mantels



Direct Access Garage



Private Patios & Balconies



Scenic Greenbelt Views



Community Amenities



Resort Style Pool with New Deck, Fire Pits with Lounge Seating, and Hammock Style Seating



Cyber Lounge with Mac and PC Computers



Gym with Fitness on Demand



Game Room with Shuffle Board, Ice Hockey, and Arcade Games



Community Clubhouse with Cafe Bar



Coming Soon: Outdoor Entertaining Lounge with Horse Shoes, Ping Pong, Corn Hole, BBQ Smoker and Grills



Spacious Grilling & Picnic Areas



Dry Sauna



Lighted Tennis Courts



Minutes from Lake Travis



Easy Access to Greenbelt Hiking and Jogging Trails



Located in Leander ISD



