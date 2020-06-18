All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9010 North FM 620.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9010 North FM 620
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

9010 North FM 620

9010 N Fm 620 · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9010 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

  Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Upgraded Home: Stainless Steel Appliance Package, White Quartz Countertops, White/Grey Designer Shaker Cabinets, White Kitchen Backsplash, Wood Style Flooring, Upgraded light Fixtures, and Ceiling Fans in Living/Bedrooms

Italian Marble Entry Ways

Granite Cultured Counter Tops

Hardwood Flooring

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Jetted Roman Tubs

Customized Mantels

Direct Access Garage

Private Patios & Balconies

Scenic Greenbelt Views

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Style Pool with New Deck, Fire Pits with Lounge Seating, and Hammock Style Seating 

Cyber Lounge with Mac and PC Computers 

Gym with Fitness on Demand 

Game Room with Shuffle Board, Ice Hockey, and Arcade Games 

Community Clubhouse with Cafe Bar

Coming Soon: Outdoor Entertaining Lounge with Horse Shoes, Ping Pong, Corn Hole, BBQ Smoker and Grills

Spacious Grilling & Picnic Areas

Dry Sauna

Lighted Tennis Courts

Minutes from Lake Travis

Easy Access to Greenbelt Hiking and Jogging Trails

Located in Leander ISD

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 North FM 620 have any available units?
9010 North FM 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9010 North FM 620 have?
Some of 9010 North FM 620's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9010 North FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
9010 North FM 620 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 North FM 620 pet-friendly?
No, 9010 North FM 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9010 North FM 620 offer parking?
Yes, 9010 North FM 620 does offer parking.
Does 9010 North FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 North FM 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 North FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 9010 North FM 620 has a pool.
Does 9010 North FM 620 have accessible units?
Yes, 9010 North FM 620 has accessible units.
Does 9010 North FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 North FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9010 North FM 620?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity