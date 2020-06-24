9007 Chisholm Ln

Amenities
Room for rent in spacious 2 bed house - Property Id: 94425
Live just 8 miles from Downtown Austin on 2 acres in quiet neighborhood. The home is clean with a giant patio and yard available for hanging out and relaxing. Your housemate will be a responsible 20-something professional guy. Minutes from Southpark Meadows and I-35 access. Lease term 6 to 10 months, but up for discussion!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94425
Property Id 94425
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4719390)