Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

9007 Chisholm Ln

9007 Chisholm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9007 Chisholm Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Room for rent in spacious 2 bed house - Property Id: 94425

Live just 8 miles from Downtown Austin on 2 acres in quiet neighborhood. The home is clean with a giant patio and yard available for hanging out and relaxing. Your housemate will be a responsible 20-something professional guy. Minutes from Southpark Meadows and I-35 access. Lease term 6 to 10 months, but up for discussion!
Property Id 94425
Property Id 94425

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4719390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

