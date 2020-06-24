9007 Chisholm Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Room for rent in spacious 2 bed house - Property Id: 94425



Live just 8 miles from Downtown Austin on 2 acres in quiet neighborhood. The home is clean with a giant patio and yard available for hanging out and relaxing. Your housemate will be a responsible 20-something professional guy. Minutes from Southpark Meadows and I-35 access. Lease term 6 to 10 months, but up for discussion!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94425

Property Id 94425



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4719390)