Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:51 PM

9005 Charnwood Dr

9005 Charnwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9005 Charnwood Court, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FOR LEASE/PURCHASE/SELLER FINANCING. This freshly renovated home on nearly 1/2 acre in Austin's ETJ with no HOA offers a multitude of uses both inside and out. The interior boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 extra living spaces, 4.5 bathrooms, an enormous kitchen and an open great room. 3 HVAC units are strategically zoned to economize on electrical usage and efficiently heat/cool the home. The home is outfitted with a garage (559 sf), a 4-car carport (646 sf) and a storage building (150 sf). Pets welcome.

Landlord will consider short or long term leases.

Owner/Agent

Listed by Pathfinder Property Management
512-731-7395
Kimberly Parker

Available 9/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Charnwood Dr have any available units?
9005 Charnwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 Charnwood Dr have?
Some of 9005 Charnwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Charnwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Charnwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Charnwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Charnwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Charnwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Charnwood Dr offers parking.
Does 9005 Charnwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Charnwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Charnwood Dr have a pool?
No, 9005 Charnwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9005 Charnwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9005 Charnwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Charnwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Charnwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
