9005 Charnwood Dr

Amenities
FOR LEASE/PURCHASE/SELLER FINANCING. This freshly renovated home on nearly 1/2 acre in Austin's ETJ with no HOA offers a multitude of uses both inside and out. The interior boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 extra living spaces, 4.5 bathrooms, an enormous kitchen and an open great room. 3 HVAC units are strategically zoned to economize on electrical usage and efficiently heat/cool the home. The home is outfitted with a garage (559 sf), a 4-car carport (646 sf) and a storage building (150 sf). Pets welcome.
Landlord will consider short or long term leases.
Owner/Agent
Listed by Pathfinder Property Management
512-731-7395
Kimberly Parker
Available 9/1/2019