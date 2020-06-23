8912 NORTH LAMAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Here at this gorgeous community you can count on your needs and apartment desires being met with ease. Live in the eclectic North Central part of Austin near unique restaurants, coffee shops and stores.



Like fitness and recreation? Theres an on-site fitness center, basketball court, volleyball court and tennis!



Have a dog? Take him/her to the off-leash on-site dog park.



Like to entertain? Invite friends over to hang out in the clubhouse or grill out in the BBQ areas. So many fun things to do here!



When the day is done youll have a lovely apartment to retreat to with a great floor plan. Schedule a private tour today! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (2297)

A Plus Apartments