All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8912 NORTH LAMAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8912 NORTH LAMAR
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

8912 NORTH LAMAR

8912 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8912 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
North Austin

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
dog park
coffee bar
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Here at this gorgeous community you can count on your needs and apartment desires being met with ease. Live in the eclectic North Central part of Austin near unique restaurants, coffee shops and stores.

Like fitness and recreation? Theres an on-site fitness center, basketball court, volleyball court and tennis!

Have a dog? Take him/her to the off-leash on-site dog park.

Like to entertain? Invite friends over to hang out in the clubhouse or grill out in the BBQ areas. So many fun things to do here!

When the day is done youll have a lovely apartment to retreat to with a great floor plan. Schedule a private tour today! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (2297)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have any available units?
8912 NORTH LAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have?
Some of 8912 NORTH LAMAR's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 NORTH LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
8912 NORTH LAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 NORTH LAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 NORTH LAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR offer parking?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have a pool?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin