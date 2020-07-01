8905 Sommerland WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome One Story in Village of Western Oaks*Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice tile entry with Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast, 36 inch cabinets, gas stove with combination microwave. Master bath features double sinks, separate tub, shower and walk in closets with shelving. Indoor Utility, Huge oversized patio for entertaining under treed backyard and privacy fenced. Close to Dick Nichols Park with hike and bike trails. Pool and Sport Courts minutes away. Easy Commute to Downtown Austin