All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8905 Sommerland WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8905 Sommerland WAY
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

8905 Sommerland WAY

8905 Sommerland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Village at Western Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8905 Sommerland Way, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome One Story in Village of Western Oaks*Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice tile entry with Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast, 36 inch cabinets, gas stove with combination microwave. Master bath features double sinks, separate tub, shower and walk in closets with shelving. Indoor Utility, Huge oversized patio for entertaining under treed backyard and privacy fenced. Close to Dick Nichols Park with hike and bike trails. Pool and Sport Courts minutes away. Easy Commute to Downtown Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 Sommerland WAY have any available units?
8905 Sommerland WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8905 Sommerland WAY have?
Some of 8905 Sommerland WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 Sommerland WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Sommerland WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Sommerland WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Sommerland WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8905 Sommerland WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Sommerland WAY offers parking.
Does 8905 Sommerland WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Sommerland WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Sommerland WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8905 Sommerland WAY has a pool.
Does 8905 Sommerland WAY have accessible units?
No, 8905 Sommerland WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Sommerland WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 Sommerland WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin