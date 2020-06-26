8902 Pointer Lane Available 08/10/19 Gorgeous Renovated Home in North Austin! - Gorgeously updated 4 bed/2 bath home in North Austin. Close to 183 and other shopping. New wood flooring through out main living areas & bedrooms. New Travertine tile in kitchen/utility/bathrooms. Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances! New stone backsplash and granite tile counter tops! Bathrooms completely re-done with new faucets & tile shower surrounds with glass tile details! Everything is brand new and there are too many upgrades to list but you will love this home!
(RLNE2976068)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have any available units?
8902 Pointer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 Pointer Lane have?
Some of 8902 Pointer Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 Pointer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8902 Pointer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 Pointer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 Pointer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane offer parking?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have a pool?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have accessible units?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.