8902 Pointer Lane Available 08/10/19 Gorgeous Renovated Home in North Austin! - Gorgeously updated 4 bed/2 bath home in North Austin. Close to 183 and other shopping. New wood flooring through out main living areas & bedrooms. New Travertine tile in kitchen/utility/bathrooms. Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances! New stone backsplash and granite tile counter tops! Bathrooms completely re-done with new faucets & tile shower surrounds with glass tile details! Everything is brand new and there are too many upgrades to list but you will love this home!



