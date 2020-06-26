All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8902 Pointer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8902 Pointer Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

8902 Pointer Lane

8902 Pointer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8902 Pointer Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8902 Pointer Lane Available 08/10/19 Gorgeous Renovated Home in North Austin! - Gorgeously updated 4 bed/2 bath home in North Austin. Close to 183 and other shopping. New wood flooring through out main living areas & bedrooms. New Travertine tile in kitchen/utility/bathrooms. Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances! New stone backsplash and granite tile counter tops! Bathrooms completely re-done with new faucets & tile shower surrounds with glass tile details! Everything is brand new and there are too many upgrades to list but you will love this home!

(RLNE2976068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 Pointer Lane have any available units?
8902 Pointer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 Pointer Lane have?
Some of 8902 Pointer Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 Pointer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8902 Pointer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 Pointer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 Pointer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane offer parking?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have a pool?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have accessible units?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 Pointer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 Pointer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin