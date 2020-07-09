Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/auHd9aKngXs **
Immaculate 4bd/2.5ba Home in South Austin - Backs to Greenbelt! House is in cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees! Tall/vaulted ceilings, allows for lots of natural light to permeate through the home. Serene back patio nestled among the trees, makes for an incredible setting. Community has on-site pool, parks with trails and greenbelts throughout the subdivision. Nearby Violet Crown Trail!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera
YEAR BUILT: 1999
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Home in Cul De Sac
- Backs to Greenbelt
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to Mopac
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Hot tub non-functional, stays on property.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Wood), Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Patio, Playground, Community Pool, Tile Floor
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8900-west-hove-loop ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.