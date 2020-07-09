All apartments in Austin
8900 West Hove Loop

8900 West Hove Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8900 West Hove Loop, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/auHd9aKngXs **

Immaculate 4bd/2.5ba Home in South Austin - Backs to Greenbelt! House is in cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees! Tall/vaulted ceilings, allows for lots of natural light to permeate through the home. Serene back patio nestled among the trees, makes for an incredible setting. Community has on-site pool, parks with trails and greenbelts throughout the subdivision. Nearby Violet Crown Trail!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera
YEAR BUILT: 1999

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Home in Cul De Sac
- Backs to Greenbelt
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to Mopac

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Hot tub non-functional, stays on property.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Wood), Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Patio, Playground, Community Pool, Tile Floor

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8900-west-hove-loop ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 West Hove Loop have any available units?
8900 West Hove Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 West Hove Loop have?
Some of 8900 West Hove Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 West Hove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8900 West Hove Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 West Hove Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 West Hove Loop is pet friendly.
Does 8900 West Hove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8900 West Hove Loop offers parking.
Does 8900 West Hove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 West Hove Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 West Hove Loop have a pool?
Yes, 8900 West Hove Loop has a pool.
Does 8900 West Hove Loop have accessible units?
No, 8900 West Hove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 West Hove Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 West Hove Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

