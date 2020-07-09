8900 West Hove Loop

Amenities

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/auHd9aKngXs **



Immaculate 4bd/2.5ba Home in South Austin - Backs to Greenbelt! House is in cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees! Tall/vaulted ceilings, allows for lots of natural light to permeate through the home. Serene back patio nestled among the trees, makes for an incredible setting. Community has on-site pool, parks with trails and greenbelts throughout the subdivision. Nearby Violet Crown Trail!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera

YEAR BUILT: 1999



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Home in Cul De Sac

- Backs to Greenbelt

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to Mopac



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Hot tub non-functional, stays on property.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

