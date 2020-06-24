All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:45 PM

8837 N. Plaza Ct.

Location

8837 N Plaza Ct, Austin, TX 78753
Heritage Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo is just off I-35, close major employers and short drive to downtown! Great covered front porch, private backyard and shaded with garden! Giant Stone Fireplace with large mantel, High Ceilings! Huge Master upstairs! Separate, private two car garage for parking and storage! Community Pool and Tennis Courts!

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/Q2jG0tzo_Sw **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage and exterior parking spots
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1978

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Super easy access to I-35, Hwy 183, 290
- Close to major employers and just a short drive to downtown
- Really cool front porch and shaded back garden areas
- Dramatic stone hearth/fireplace area
- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant
- Separated garage for parking and storage.
- Fully fenced yard

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *

Amenities: Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have any available units?
8837 N. Plaza Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have?
Some of 8837 N. Plaza Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 N. Plaza Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8837 N. Plaza Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 N. Plaza Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. offers parking.
Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. has a pool.
Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 N. Plaza Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 N. Plaza Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
