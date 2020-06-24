8837 N. Plaza Ct.

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo is just off I-35, close major employers and short drive to downtown! Great covered front porch, private backyard and shaded with garden! Giant Stone Fireplace with large mantel, High Ceilings! Huge Master upstairs! Separate, private two car garage for parking and storage! Community Pool and Tennis Courts!



*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/Q2jG0tzo_Sw **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage and exterior parking spots

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Central Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1978



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Super easy access to I-35, Hwy 183, 290

- Close to major employers and just a short drive to downtown

- Really cool front porch and shaded back garden areas

- Dramatic stone hearth/fireplace area

- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant

- Separated garage for parking and storage.

- Fully fenced yard



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *



