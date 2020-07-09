8814 S. 1st

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8285960b0 ---- WELCOME TO JAMES ON SOUTH FIRST The warmth of an outdoor fireplace, the chill of your toes in the swimming pool, and a springtime breeze entering your patio are all moments you can enjoy at James on South First in Austin, TX. Make your way to our leasing office and select from a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes, each designed with top-of-the-line features. Appreciate the sleek wood-style floors that create a pleasant flow throughout the apartment, and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker-style cabinets, gorgeous subway tile back splashes, and gas stovetops. Select homes have massive kitchen islands with dark stone countertops that give you plenty of room to prepare all your favorite meals. Stroll through the neighborhood and discover exceptional outdoor and indoor amenities, including the infinity-edge pool, the on-site dog park and the twenty-four-hour fitness center. Your apartment at James on South First is located fifteen minutes south of downtown Austin, making it a convenient address with quick access to TX-35. Residents of James on South First experience a complete package of refined living. Schedule your tour today!