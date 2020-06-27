All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
8807 Slayton Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

8807 Slayton Dr

8807 Slayton Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Georgian Acres
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

8807 Slayton Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Central Austin - Centrally located established neighborhood. Three bedroom, one bath with converted garage as additional living area. Galley kitchen includes courtesy refrigerator, tile counter tops, dishwasher and pantry closet. Two inch blinds throughout & ceiling fans. Carpet in all three bedrooms, vinyl plank in other areas. large shaded fenced yard with storage building. Covered and open patio areas. Easy access to N Lamar or IH35, near bus route, shopping areas & restaurants. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE5091013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Slayton Dr have any available units?
8807 Slayton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8807 Slayton Dr have?
Some of 8807 Slayton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 Slayton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Slayton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Slayton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8807 Slayton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8807 Slayton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Slayton Dr offers parking.
Does 8807 Slayton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Slayton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Slayton Dr have a pool?
No, 8807 Slayton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Slayton Dr have accessible units?
No, 8807 Slayton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Slayton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 Slayton Dr has units with dishwashers.
