8807 Slayton Dr

North Central Austin - Centrally located established neighborhood. Three bedroom, one bath with converted garage as additional living area. Galley kitchen includes courtesy refrigerator, tile counter tops, dishwasher and pantry closet. Two inch blinds throughout & ceiling fans. Carpet in all three bedrooms, vinyl plank in other areas. large shaded fenced yard with storage building. Covered and open patio areas. Easy access to N Lamar or IH35, near bus route, shopping areas & restaurants. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



