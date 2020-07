Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated home available April 15th. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex close to Lakeline mall, Austin Aquarium, Alamo Drafthouse & the domain. Spacious living area with dining area. Entrance to the large fenced in back yard in the living room and out of the master room. Single car garage. Full size washer & dryer connections in kitchen. More photos coming soon! Pets allowed for a time non-refundable pet fee.