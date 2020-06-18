8701 Brodie Ln

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Ceiling Fans
Fenced Backyards
Tile Backsplash
Upgraded Fixtures
Faux Wood Laminate Flooring
9' Ceilings
Large Walk-In Closets
Spacious Balconies
Washer/Dryer Included
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool
Storage Units
Resident Lounge
Poolside Grills
Media Room
Laundry Facilities
Hammock Area
Dog Park
Dog Grooming Station
Carports & Garages
Car Wash & Detail Center
Business Center
24-hour Fitness Center with Group Work Out Classes