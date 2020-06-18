All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

8701 Brodie Ln

8701 Brodie Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8701 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Your original plan was to move to Austin and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness.

And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you've achieved to quickly.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Ceiling Fans

Fenced Backyards

Tile Backsplash

Upgraded Fixtures

Faux Wood Laminate Flooring

9' Ceilings

Large Walk-In Closets

Spacious Balconies

Washer/Dryer Included

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Style Pool

Storage Units

Resident Lounge

Poolside Grills

Media Room

Laundry Facilities

Hammock Area

Dog Park

Dog Grooming Station

Carports & Garages

Car Wash & Detail Center

Business Center

24-hour Fitness Center with Group Work Out Classes

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Brodie Ln have any available units?
8701 Brodie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Brodie Ln have?
Some of 8701 Brodie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Brodie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Brodie Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Brodie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 Brodie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8701 Brodie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Brodie Ln does offer parking.
Does 8701 Brodie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Brodie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Brodie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8701 Brodie Ln has a pool.
Does 8701 Brodie Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 8701 Brodie Ln has accessible units.
Does 8701 Brodie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Brodie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
