8610 Brodie

Amenities

gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db583630ad ---- The Neighborhood Ridgeview is an oasis in the midst of a thriving city. We are less than 10 miles to Zilker Metropolitan Park and Barton Springs. Just minutes away from Downtown Austin you can take advantage of all the city has to offer then escape the fast pace lifestlye in the privacy of your spacious new home.