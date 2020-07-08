All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 AM

8610 Brodie

8610 Brodie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8610 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db583630ad ---- The Neighborhood Ridgeview is an oasis in the midst of a thriving city. We are less than 10 miles to Zilker Metropolitan Park and Barton Springs. Just minutes away from Downtown Austin you can take advantage of all the city has to offer then escape the fast pace lifestlye in the privacy of your spacious new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 Brodie have any available units?
8610 Brodie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 Brodie have?
Some of 8610 Brodie's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Brodie currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Brodie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 Brodie pet-friendly?
No, 8610 Brodie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8610 Brodie offer parking?
No, 8610 Brodie does not offer parking.
Does 8610 Brodie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 Brodie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 Brodie have a pool?
Yes, 8610 Brodie has a pool.
Does 8610 Brodie have accessible units?
No, 8610 Brodie does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 Brodie have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 Brodie does not have units with dishwashers.

