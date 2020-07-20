8515 S IH 35, #1215

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 07/04/19 Griffis Southpark #1215 - We are looking for someone to take over our lease in early July, as we are breaking our lease early. The complex is large and quiet--VERY close to a Walmart, a Target, and an HEB, as well as metro lines (my husband used to commute to UTs campus everyday on the Rapid Metro). The washer and dryer are in-unit, which is a huge plus.



We really love the apartment, but with a new job, our commute is too far. The office staff are friendly and competent--they respond to emails in a timely manner, as do maintenance people. Neighbors are quiet as well.



The complex is mostly small families and working professionals. It is gated (with a code) and safe to walk around at night. There are two dog parks available for pets.



The unit itself is very well-kept. There is some slight wear on the carpets due to our cat, but nothing too bad. We, as well as the previous tenants, have kept the place very clean!



Though it is a studio, the floorplan is such that a half wall separates the bedroom area



Features:Air Conditioning, Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Playground, Dryer



(RLNE4940810)