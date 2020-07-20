All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

8515 S IH 35, #1215

8515 S Interstate 35 · No Longer Available
Location

8515 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 07/04/19 Griffis Southpark #1215 - We are looking for someone to take over our lease in early July, as we are breaking our lease early. The complex is large and quiet--VERY close to a Walmart, a Target, and an HEB, as well as metro lines (my husband used to commute to UTs campus everyday on the Rapid Metro). The washer and dryer are in-unit, which is a huge plus.

We really love the apartment, but with a new job, our commute is too far. The office staff are friendly and competent--they respond to emails in a timely manner, as do maintenance people. Neighbors are quiet as well.

The complex is mostly small families and working professionals. It is gated (with a code) and safe to walk around at night. There are two dog parks available for pets.

The unit itself is very well-kept. There is some slight wear on the carpets due to our cat, but nothing too bad. We, as well as the previous tenants, have kept the place very clean!

Though it is a studio, the floorplan is such that a half wall separates the bedroom area\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Playground, Dryer

(RLNE4940810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have any available units?
8515 S IH 35, #1215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have?
Some of 8515 S IH 35, #1215's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 S IH 35, #1215 currently offering any rent specials?
8515 S IH 35, #1215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 S IH 35, #1215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 is pet friendly.
Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 offer parking?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 offers parking.
Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have a pool?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 has a pool.
Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have accessible units?
No, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 S IH 35, #1215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35, #1215 has units with dishwashers.
