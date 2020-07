Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in a quite, park like setting at the end of a non-through street that backs to green belt. Seconds from Parmer & Apple as well as 183 @ Anderson Mill. Unit is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Both bedrooms are large, located upstairs- both w/ walk in closets Kitchen, Living, Laundry & 1/2 bath are located downstairs. Unit comes with assigned, covered parking. Owner will consider one small pet (based on strength of application) Unit has small private patio off kitchen.