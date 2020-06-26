All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

8406 Staunton Dr

8406 Staunton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8406 Staunton Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8406 Staunton Dr Available 08/08/19 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in North Central Austin - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in North Central Austin ~ Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Vaulted Ceiling ~ Gorgeous Fireplace ~ Open Living/Kithen ~ Granite Countertops ~ New Appliances ~ Washer/Dryer Included ~ Master has Large Master Bath w/Huge Shower ~ 2" Blinds ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to 183, 35, Mopac & Major Employers ~ Shopping/Dining Nearby

(RLNE4174159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Staunton Dr have any available units?
8406 Staunton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8406 Staunton Dr have?
Some of 8406 Staunton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 Staunton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Staunton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Staunton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8406 Staunton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8406 Staunton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8406 Staunton Dr offers parking.
Does 8406 Staunton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8406 Staunton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Staunton Dr have a pool?
No, 8406 Staunton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Staunton Dr have accessible units?
No, 8406 Staunton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Staunton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Staunton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
