8403 Fathom Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bring Your Family to a Great Location in Northwest Austin, Cozy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex with Fantastic Highly Rated Round Rock Schools. Nice Quiet Private Backyard! Laminate Flooring, Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Cooking and Much More!! Fireplace in Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Low-E Windows - Bedroom and Kitchen. Mini-Blinds, Washer & Dryer Connections, Nice Front Porch, Backyard Patio, and Attached Garage. HURRY AND CALL FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST - READY FOR MOVE-IN - MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

