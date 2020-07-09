All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

8403 Fathom Circle

Location

8403 Fathom Circle, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bring Your Family to a Great Location in Northwest Austin, Cozy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex with Fantastic Highly Rated Round Rock Schools. Nice Quiet Private Backyard! Laminate Flooring, Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Cooking and Much More!! Fireplace in Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Low-E Windows - Bedroom and Kitchen. Mini-Blinds, Washer & Dryer Connections, Nice Front Porch, Backyard Patio, and Attached Garage. HURRY AND CALL FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST - READY FOR MOVE-IN - MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Fathom Circle have any available units?
8403 Fathom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8403 Fathom Circle have?
Some of 8403 Fathom Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Fathom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Fathom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Fathom Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8403 Fathom Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8403 Fathom Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8403 Fathom Circle offers parking.
Does 8403 Fathom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Fathom Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Fathom Circle have a pool?
No, 8403 Fathom Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8403 Fathom Circle have accessible units?
No, 8403 Fathom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Fathom Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8403 Fathom Circle has units with dishwashers.

