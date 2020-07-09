8403 Fathom Circle

Amenities
Bring Your Family to a Great Location in Northwest Austin, Cozy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Duplex with Fantastic Highly Rated Round Rock Schools. Nice Quiet Private Backyard! Laminate Flooring, Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Cooking and Much More!! Fireplace in Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Low-E Windows - Bedroom and Kitchen. Mini-Blinds, Washer & Dryer Connections, Nice Front Porch, Backyard Patio, and Attached Garage. HURRY AND CALL FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST - READY FOR MOVE-IN - MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.