Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room internet access

6 MONTH LEASE ONLY*Cute updated condo that feels more like a house! New carpet, fresh interior paint, and NO POPCORN ceilings! Granite counters in kitchen, and updated vanities. Tile and laminate flooring in living areas. One bedroom/bath is downstairs, & the master bedroom suite is upstairs along with a large game room that overlooks the family room. Tons of storage too! Cute back patio w/awning. Condo fees cover common insurance, water, sewer, trash, internet, and cable.