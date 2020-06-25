All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

8308 Stillwood Lane

8308 Stillwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Stillwood Lane, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Gorgeous, modern open-plan home with vaulted ceilings in North Shoal Creek area, just north of Steck. Remodeled a few years ago, and some additional renovations since then. Bamboo floors, wood beams, huge kitchen island with tons of storage, stainless appliances. Master has walk-in shower and French doors to yard. Backyard has wood deck, privacy fence. Large driveway, 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included. Quiet residential neighborhood with mature trees, just minutes from Mopac and 183, Anderson Lane, Alamo Drafthouse, Lowe's, Burnet and tons of shopping. Walk to Pillow Elementary. $20 Preventive Maintenance Fee will be added to monthly rent. Pet friendly.

Perks living in our homes: swag bag upon move-in, online portal to pay rent and submit maintenance requests, 24/7 emergency maintenance line, air filters for the HVAC system are shipped monthly, and gift cards for recommending tenants who move in to our other properties!

Security deposit $2450. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Stillwood Lane have any available units?
8308 Stillwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Stillwood Lane have?
Some of 8308 Stillwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Stillwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Stillwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Stillwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Stillwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Stillwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Stillwood Lane offers parking.
Does 8308 Stillwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 Stillwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Stillwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8308 Stillwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Stillwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8308 Stillwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Stillwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Stillwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
