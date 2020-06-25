8308 Stillwood Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous, modern open-plan home with vaulted ceilings in North Shoal Creek area, just north of Steck. Remodeled a few years ago, and some additional renovations since then. Bamboo floors, wood beams, huge kitchen island with tons of storage, stainless appliances. Master has walk-in shower and French doors to yard. Backyard has wood deck, privacy fence. Large driveway, 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included. Quiet residential neighborhood with mature trees, just minutes from Mopac and 183, Anderson Lane, Alamo Drafthouse, Lowe's, Burnet and tons of shopping. Walk to Pillow Elementary. $20 Preventive Maintenance Fee will be added to monthly rent. Pet friendly.



Perks living in our homes: swag bag upon move-in, online portal to pay rent and submit maintenance requests, 24/7 emergency maintenance line, air filters for the HVAC system are shipped monthly, and gift cards for recommending tenants who move in to our other properties!



Security deposit $2450. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.