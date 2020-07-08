821 E. 11th

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill bike storage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e8c1c10a1 ---- WELCOME TO ELEVEN BY WINDSOR Eleven by Windsor luxury apartments in Austin allow you to reside in comfort and sophistication while exploring the unique and dynamic culture of East Austin - just a few minutes from The Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the LBJ Presidential Library. With a Walk Score of 89, Eleven by Windsor is close to many novel shops and restaurants for your entertainment. The search for luxury apartments in Austin ends at Eleven by Windsor. We offer a large selection of apartment styles and sizes designed to fit your needs. Each apartment comes standard with rich hardwood flooring or polished concrete, modern espresso or white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant accent lighting. Every space is carefully designed and built to go above and beyond your needs. Complete with state-of-the-art machines and free weights, our fitness room allows you to get the most out of your work out. Eleven proudly houses an onsite fully functional bike storage and repair shop for our cycling enthusiasts. On those hot Austin days, cool off and relax in Eleven’s modern aqua lounge, complete with a pool courtyard, sunning ledges and cabanas. Sitting flawlessly amongst the bustle of East Austin, Eleven by Windsor fits right in with the thriving energy and captivating culture of Austin, Texas. View our photo gallery and call us today to schedule a tour of any of our luxury apartments, or visit our leasing office for additional information. Your new home awaits you at Eleven by Windsor.