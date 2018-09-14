All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8202 Pilgrims Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8202 Pilgrims Pl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

8202 Pilgrims Pl

8202 Pilgrims Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Laurel Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8202 Pilgrims Place, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Story Home in Acclaimed Round Rock ISD - Must see charming 2 story home features hard wood flooring in the living area, fire place, large back yard for entertaining. Located within minutes of Laurel Mountain Elementary. Won't last long!

**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.

**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.

**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.

**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.

**Lease Terms 12 to 24 Months

**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.

All fees must be submitted to:

Keller Williams Realty
? Lisa Kosub
12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100
Austin, TX 78759.
For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or
visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com

(RLNE5224944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have any available units?
8202 Pilgrims Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8202 Pilgrims Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8202 Pilgrims Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 Pilgrims Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 Pilgrims Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl offer parking?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have a pool?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have accessible units?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 Pilgrims Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8202 Pilgrims Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin