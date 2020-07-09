All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 2 2019 at 2:47 PM

815 W 5th St

815 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
Wouldn’t it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole “actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens” thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Exceptional gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Granite Countertop Islands and Tile Backsplashes

Gas Ranges

Hardwood flooring

Floor to Ceiling Window Walls

Window Shades

Fireplaces

Oversized glass-railed balconies

Expansive Walk-In Closets

Luxurious bathrooms with Walk-In Showers

Washer & Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

8,000 square foot cyber café with double-sided fireplace

Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar

Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas

24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment

6 Story private parking garage

Electrical Vehicle Charging Station

Complimentary Guest Parking

Bicycle Storage with Repair Station

Storage Facilities

Services:

24-hour Concierge

24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Notary Public

On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas

Online Payments Available

Parcel Management

Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David’s Medical Center.

___________________

Hello! I am Renee with Taco Street Locating

I am your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I am well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I am also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W 5th St have any available units?
815 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 W 5th St have?
Some of 815 W 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
815 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 815 W 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 815 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 815 W 5th St offers parking.
Does 815 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 W 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 815 W 5th St has a pool.
Does 815 W 5th St have accessible units?
Yes, 815 W 5th St has accessible units.
Does 815 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

