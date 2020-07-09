815 W 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport coffee bar 24hr concierge internet cafe gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access

Wouldn’t it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole “actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens” thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Exceptional gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances



Granite Countertop Islands and Tile Backsplashes



Gas Ranges



Hardwood flooring



Floor to Ceiling Window Walls



Window Shades



Fireplaces



Oversized glass-railed balconies



Expansive Walk-In Closets



Luxurious bathrooms with Walk-In Showers



Washer & Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



8,000 square foot cyber café with double-sided fireplace



Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar



Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas



24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment



6 Story private parking garage



Electrical Vehicle Charging Station



Complimentary Guest Parking



Bicycle Storage with Repair Station



Storage Facilities



Services:



24-hour Concierge



24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service



Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program



Notary Public



On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas



Online Payments Available



Parcel Management



Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David’s Medical Center.



___________________



Hello! I am Renee with Taco Street Locating



I am your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I am well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I am also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on.