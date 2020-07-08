All apartments in Austin
814 East 30th Street

814 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 East 30th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
814 East 30th Street Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Charming home 2 blocks from UT, Wood Floors, Updated kitchen, Walk/Bike to Campus - Great stand alone house on a tree lined street 2 blocks from UT. Walk to the Law School, Butler School of Music, LBJ School of Public Affairs and the College of Engineering. House features wood floors and an updated kitchen. You cannot get any closer to UT without being on campus. Garage on property is for owner's use.

Available August. Please call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, Realtor
Realty Austin
512-576-0288.

(RLNE2630513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 East 30th Street have any available units?
814 East 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 814 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 814 East 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 814 East 30th Street offers parking.
Does 814 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 814 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 814 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 East 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 East 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

