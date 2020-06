Amenities

Well-maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath close to Dittmar Rd and 1st St. Fresh paint and stainless steel appliances. New carpet to be installed this week and then it's ready for a quick move in. Kitchen, living, dining and half bath downstairs and 3 bed 2 full bath upstairs. More pictures coming after deep clean and carpet install. Call agent to view and/or inquire about qualifying criteria. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).