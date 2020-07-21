All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM

8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail

8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently updated 1 story 3bd/2ba spacious home in Jollyville with large corner lot fenced yard. High ceilings throughout, lots of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, perfect for hosting. New recessed lighting in kitchen and carpets in bedroom. Entire house completely repainted with neutral palate. Walk-in shower in master bath. Dining area French doors and sliding door from master bedroom lead to private backyard patio.
Short walk to park, pool, tennis courts, soccer field, playground with playscape and picnic areas! RRISD schools with Award-Winning Pond Springs Elementary. Close to 183/Parmer Tech corridors, Domain, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have any available units?
8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have?
Some of 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail has a pool.
Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin