8113 Elkhorn Mountain Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently updated 1 story 3bd/2ba spacious home in Jollyville with large corner lot fenced yard. High ceilings throughout, lots of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, perfect for hosting. New recessed lighting in kitchen and carpets in bedroom. Entire house completely repainted with neutral palate. Walk-in shower in master bath. Dining area French doors and sliding door from master bedroom lead to private backyard patio.

Short walk to park, pool, tennis courts, soccer field, playground with playscape and picnic areas! RRISD schools with Award-Winning Pond Springs Elementary. Close to 183/Parmer Tech corridors, Domain, restaurants and more!