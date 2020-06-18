All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8105 Dunn St

8105 Dunn Street · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Dunn Street, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful updated duplex on quiet large lot. - Property Id: 181251

Beautiful duplex with remodeled downstairs, new floors, new paint, new kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Storage space under stairs. Upstairs bedrooms with large closets. Master bedroom has lovely balcony. Updated bathroom. New wrap around porch. Carport with storage space. Lovely quiet, large lot with park-like setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181251
Property Id 181251

(RLNE5502404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Dunn St have any available units?
8105 Dunn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Dunn St have?
Some of 8105 Dunn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Dunn St currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Dunn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Dunn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Dunn St is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Dunn St offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Dunn St offers parking.
Does 8105 Dunn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 Dunn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Dunn St have a pool?
No, 8105 Dunn St does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Dunn St have accessible units?
No, 8105 Dunn St does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Dunn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 Dunn St has units with dishwashers.
