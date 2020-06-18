8105 Dunn St

Amenities
Beautiful updated duplex on quiet large lot. - Property Id: 181251
Beautiful duplex with remodeled downstairs, new floors, new paint, new kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Storage space under stairs. Upstairs bedrooms with large closets. Master bedroom has lovely balcony. Updated bathroom. New wrap around porch. Carport with storage space. Lovely quiet, large lot with park-like setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181251
Property Id 181251
(RLNE5502404)