8100 San Felipe Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You finally got that phone call. The one from that game show where you have to guess all the prices and stuff. So you're there on stage with that famous guy you've been watching since you were a kid. He presents you with a game. It's the one you've been studying for years, so you know you've got an advantage. As you're about to accurately announce the price of that box of cereal, everything goes haywire.
A flock of ninjas (I think that's right plural modifier for ninjas) bursts onto the scene yelling and being all threatening and stuff. Unbeknownst to them, they did not know you had also been training your entire life for such a seemingly random ninja attack (don't ask why). So with a few jumps, kicks, punches, and chi blasts, you vanquish all the ninjas. No sweat. The game show host guy and the audience are so impressed by your valor and skills, they immediately award you the grand prize! A beautiful hill country apartment with great fancy amenities like a Zen Garden and resort style pools. So yeah it's pretty cool. You should come check it out.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Open Floor Plans
Large Walk-in Closets and Ample Storage Throughout
Oversized Low-E Energy Efficient Windows and 2in Faux Wood Blinds
Modern Kitchens with Oversized Islands and Luxe Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Soaking Garden Tubs
High End Quartz Countertops and Subway Tile Backsplash
Simulated Wood Flooring
Modern Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting and Ceiling Fans
Private Wrap-Around Patios and Balconies with Serene Pool and Courtyard Views
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Unlimited Hot Water Via TEAL System
Valet Trash Service
Ambiance Lighting Under Soft-Close Cabinetry
Rainfall Shower Heads
Top of the Line Cable & Internet Available
Direct Pool Access
11ft Ceilings
Private Wrap Around Patios and Balconies
Pool and Courtyard Views
Community Amenities
24 Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility and Yoga Studio with View of the Pool/Sundeck
Sun-Drenched Resort-Style Pool with Ample Chaise Lounges and Streaming Deck Jets
6 Outdoor Grilling Stations
Relaxing Hammock Garden
Indoor/Outdoor Lounge with Billards, Flat Screen TVs, Surround Sound & Kitchen/Bar
Ideal Neighborhood
Executive Conference Room
Outdoor Pavilion with Fire Pit
WiFi Throughout Common Areas
Controlled Access Garage with Elevator Access and Reserved Parking Available
Online Resident Portal
Award Winning Round Rock School District
Spacious Clubroom
Off-Leash Dog Park and Pet Spa