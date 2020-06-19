8100 San Felipe Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You finally got that phone call. The one from that game show where you have to guess all the prices and stuff. So you're there on stage with that famous guy you've been watching since you were a kid. He presents you with a game. It's the one you've been studying for years, so you know you've got an advantage. As you're about to accurately announce the price of that box of cereal, everything goes haywire.



A flock of ninjas (I think that's right plural modifier for ninjas) bursts onto the scene yelling and being all threatening and stuff. Unbeknownst to them, they did not know you had also been training your entire life for such a seemingly random ninja attack (don't ask why). So with a few jumps, kicks, punches, and chi blasts, you vanquish all the ninjas. No sweat. The game show host guy and the audience are so impressed by your valor and skills, they immediately award you the grand prize! A beautiful hill country apartment with great fancy amenities like a Zen Garden and resort style pools. So yeah it's pretty cool. You should come check it out.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Spacious Open Floor Plans



Large Walk-in Closets and Ample Storage Throughout



Oversized Low-E Energy Efficient Windows and 2in Faux Wood Blinds



Modern Kitchens with Oversized Islands and Luxe Stainless Steel Appliances



Large Soaking Garden Tubs



High End Quartz Countertops and Subway Tile Backsplash



Simulated Wood Flooring



Modern Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting and Ceiling Fans



Private Wrap-Around Patios and Balconies with Serene Pool and Courtyard Views



Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections



Unlimited Hot Water Via TEAL System



Valet Trash Service



Ambiance Lighting Under Soft-Close Cabinetry



Rainfall Shower Heads



Top of the Line Cable & Internet Available



Direct Pool Access



11ft Ceilings



Private Wrap Around Patios and Balconies



Pool and Courtyard Views



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



24 Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility and Yoga Studio with View of the Pool/Sundeck



Sun-Drenched Resort-Style Pool with Ample Chaise Lounges and Streaming Deck Jets



6 Outdoor Grilling Stations



Relaxing Hammock Garden



Indoor/Outdoor Lounge with Billards, Flat Screen TVs, Surround Sound & Kitchen/Bar



Ideal Neighborhood



Executive Conference Room



Outdoor Pavilion with Fire Pit



WiFi Throughout Common Areas



Controlled Access Garage with Elevator Access and Reserved Parking Available



Online Resident Portal



Award Winning Round Rock School District



Spacious Clubroom



Off-Leash Dog Park and Pet Spa



