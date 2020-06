Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Bouldin Creek 2Bdrm/2Bath+Den: MAY IS RENT FREE! - Property Id: 50996



In the heart of Bouldin Creek this 1375 sq ft 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home boasts an eat in kitchen + a den and separate laundry room. Enjoy fresh updates throughout the entire house with a fully renovated kitchen. The professionally xeroscaped lawn has a newer patio sitting area under large trees in back yard. Alarm System is installed and can be activated by tenant. Google Fi, a $70 / mo value is included in the rent. Parks and restaurants are walk-able. 2 miles to downtown! Call/Text Prop. Mnger with questions, anytime for immediate response. Maria 202-870-1605

Occupants leave 04/30 - we need a few days to deep clean the property. Driveway Parking fits 2 cars behind one another.

Garage is NOT Included in Lease. Garage apartment behind house is currently rented to single occupant. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All appliances as pictured are available and negotiable in lease. Curtains for use are also available upon request/preference. Solar blinds in kitchen & hallway.

