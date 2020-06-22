807 Bouldin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Walk to downtown! Just a few blocks to Barton Springs! Hurry for this wonderful 2/1 home. This home has an open & bright floor plan. Both bedrooms are very spacious with walk in closets. It has 2 living areas & 1 dining area. The kitchen is open to both living areas. Full size washer/dryer connections inside. Fenced backyard! Covered space for parking and additional space for storage in the shed area. Utilities are split with efficiency unit in back of property. Available June 20th.