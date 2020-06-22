All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 807 Bouldin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
807 Bouldin Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

807 Bouldin Ave

807 Bouldin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

807 Bouldin Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Walk to downtown! Just a few blocks to Barton Springs! Hurry for this wonderful 2/1 home. This home has an open & bright floor plan. Both bedrooms are very spacious with walk in closets. It has 2 living areas & 1 dining area. The kitchen is open to both living areas. Full size washer/dryer connections inside. Fenced backyard! Covered space for parking and additional space for storage in the shed area. Utilities are split with efficiency unit in back of property. Available June 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Bouldin Ave have any available units?
807 Bouldin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Bouldin Ave have?
Some of 807 Bouldin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Bouldin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
807 Bouldin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Bouldin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Bouldin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 807 Bouldin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 807 Bouldin Ave does offer parking.
Does 807 Bouldin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Bouldin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Bouldin Ave have a pool?
No, 807 Bouldin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 807 Bouldin Ave have accessible units?
No, 807 Bouldin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Bouldin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Bouldin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin