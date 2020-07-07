All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2

806 West Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

** Walkthrough Viedo: https://youtu.be/SMl16J7TjIY **

New, never been rented before, beautiful garage apartment separate from main house. Has private entrance and adjacent parking with all the amenities (stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and built-in microwave), washer/dryer in unit(provided as a courtesy), granite counter tops, kitchen island with eating counter, private balcony off living area, lots of light/windows and protected views.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Designated off-street parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- New/Never been lived in
- Lots of natural light
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Balcony, Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, New Flooring, New Paint, New Property(<5 years), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/806-west-live-oak-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have any available units?
806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have?
Some of 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 is pet friendly.
Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 offer parking?
Yes, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 offers parking.
Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have a pool?
No, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 does not have a pool.
Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2 has units with dishwashers.

