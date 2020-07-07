806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



** Walkthrough Viedo: https://youtu.be/SMl16J7TjIY **



New, never been rented before, beautiful garage apartment separate from main house. Has private entrance and adjacent parking with all the amenities (stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and built-in microwave), washer/dryer in unit(provided as a courtesy), granite counter tops, kitchen island with eating counter, private balcony off living area, lots of light/windows and protected views.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Designated off-street parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- New/Never been lived in

- Lots of natural light

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Balcony, Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, New Flooring, New Paint, New Property(<5 years), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/806-west-live-oak-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.