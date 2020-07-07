806 West Live Oak Street Unit: 2

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
** Walkthrough Viedo: https://youtu.be/SMl16J7TjIY **
New, never been rented before, beautiful garage apartment separate from main house. Has private entrance and adjacent parking with all the amenities (stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and built-in microwave), washer/dryer in unit(provided as a courtesy), granite counter tops, kitchen island with eating counter, private balcony off living area, lots of light/windows and protected views.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Designated off-street parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- New/Never been lived in
- Lots of natural light
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Balcony, Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, New Flooring, New Paint, New Property(<5 years), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/806-west-live-oak-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.