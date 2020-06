Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Beautiful and updated 1 story home (no carpet!!) with a large flat backyard perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to the beautiful Battle Bend Park and brand new St. Elmos Public Market and Brewing Company filled with plenty of restaurants and entertainment! Also, under 20 minutes to downtown and the airport. Location cannot be beat for this to be yours under $2k a month!