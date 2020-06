Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6/3 House - North Campus - Large Fenced In Backyard - This 6 Bedroom home is just 1 Block North of Campus. The home is 2300 SF and backs up to a creek. Large backyard that is fenced in and it great for pets. This property also features a 2 Car Garage & is next to Eastwood Park. - August Prelease Only



(RLNE2594252)