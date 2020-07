Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This single story home is nestled on a large private lot offers the perfect 3bedroom/2bath layout. Spacious floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. Master bathroom features a huge walk-in closet and full master bath. Enjoy relaxing in the private backyard and entertaining on the open deck. Minutes to shopping, dining, entertaining and more!