Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8006 Peaceful Hill Ln
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8006 Peaceful Hill Ln

8006 Peaceful Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8006 Peaceful Hill Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 4/2 in Castle Hill! -
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/_7LZnljf8FM **

Another Castle Hill contemporary transformation! Huge, beautiful oak trees frame this adorable, cozy home in red hot Beaconridge. She's tucked away and peaceful (with a big beautiful backyard and accompanying artist's shed), and still close to all of the best Central South Austin vibes. This is a true gut-renovation: brand new HVAC system, roof, S/S appliances, sophisticated finishes, and fixtures. You'll feel like you're walking into a high-end downtown condo.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1975

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautifully remodeled throughout!
- High end, modern finishes
- Huge covered patio!
- Hard flooring!
- Many upgrades throughout the home.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.

*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5906066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have any available units?
8006 Peaceful Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have?
Some of 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Peaceful Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Peaceful Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
