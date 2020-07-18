8006 Peaceful Hill Ln

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 4/2 in Castle Hill! -
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/_7LZnljf8FM **
Another Castle Hill contemporary transformation! Huge, beautiful oak trees frame this adorable, cozy home in red hot Beaconridge. She's tucked away and peaceful (with a big beautiful backyard and accompanying artist's shed), and still close to all of the best Central South Austin vibes. This is a true gut-renovation: brand new HVAC system, roof, S/S appliances, sophisticated finishes, and fixtures. You'll feel like you're walking into a high-end downtown condo.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1975
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Beautifully remodeled throughout!
- High end, modern finishes
- Huge covered patio!
- Hard flooring!
- Many upgrades throughout the home.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.
*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5906066)