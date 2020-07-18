8006 Peaceful Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly Remodeled 4/2 in Castle Hill! -

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/_7LZnljf8FM **



Another Castle Hill contemporary transformation! Huge, beautiful oak trees frame this adorable, cozy home in red hot Beaconridge. She's tucked away and peaceful (with a big beautiful backyard and accompanying artist's shed), and still close to all of the best Central South Austin vibes. This is a true gut-renovation: brand new HVAC system, roof, S/S appliances, sophisticated finishes, and fixtures. You'll feel like you're walking into a high-end downtown condo.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1975



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Beautifully remodeled throughout!

- High end, modern finishes

- Huge covered patio!

- Hard flooring!

- Many upgrades throughout the home.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)

- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.



*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5906066)