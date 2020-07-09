8005 Hood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled*Fabulous Location Close in to Downtown Austin & All it has to offer*Tucked away in a Cul-De-Sac this Updated Duplex is a Real Find*2 Story Home has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths & Garage*Laminate Flooring Down*Granite in Kitchen & Baths*Kitchen has Stainless Appliances & Tiled Travertine Backsplash & opens to Dining*Fireplace Warms the Spacious Family Room*Powder Room Down*Both Bedrooms & Full Bath Up*Balcony off Master overlooks Fenced and Shady Back Yard*HVAC and Ducts replaced in 2017