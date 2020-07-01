8003 Burley Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Living room has vaulted ceiling with a fireplace & large windows. All bedrooms have good sized closets (the master closet is huge) & ceiling fans. Laundry room is off the kitchen area. Dining room has sliding glass door to the private fenced back yard. Yard has garden areas and two storage sheds. Kitchen has a nice stainless five burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and pantry. Hard Tile floors are throughout the home. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).