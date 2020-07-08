Amenities

800 West 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Drop the mic. Hold my drink. Pause the music. SHUT DOWN THE PRESSES (yes, all of them). Stop (hammer time if you’d like). Drop the bass. Because you just found the perfect apartment. I know your jaw is dropping right now. Can it be? Can it really be true? Yes! It’s true AF. You’ve finally found it. Send me a message so I can introduce you to your new lovely apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Built-In USB Outlets in Renovated Units Wood Burning Fireplace* Park and Water Views* Expansive 9' Ceilings Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Bedrooms Granite Countertops with Undermount Sinks in Renovated Units Wired Intrusion Alarm* Modern Backsplash and Undercabinet Lighting in Renovated Kitchens Stainless Steel ENERGY STAR® Appliances Washer/Dryer Pool Views* Spacious Walk-In Closets Private Patio or Balcony with Storage Laminate Flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Policy Green Recognition Green Certified 24-Hour Fully-Equipped and Recently Renovated Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool Direct Access to Central Park's Pet Friendly, Walkable Trail Grilling Station with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment Less than 2 Miles from Campus Wi-Fi in Community Gathering Areas Covered Parking in Multi-Level Parking Garage Multi-Level Parking Garage Business Center Controlled Access Close to Public Transportation Package Acceptance _____________________ Working with me! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331430 ]