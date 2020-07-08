All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 26 2019 at 6:57 PM

800 West 38th Street

800 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 West 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Triangle State

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
800 West 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Drop the mic. Hold my drink. Pause the music. SHUT DOWN THE PRESSES (yes, all of them). Stop (hammer time if you’d like). Drop the bass. Because you just found the perfect apartment. I know your jaw is dropping right now. Can it be? Can it really be true? Yes! It’s true AF. You’ve finally found it. Send me a message so I can introduce you to your new lovely apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Built-In USB Outlets in Renovated Units Wood Burning Fireplace* Park and Water Views* Expansive 9' Ceilings Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Bedrooms Granite Countertops with Undermount Sinks in Renovated Units Wired Intrusion Alarm* Modern Backsplash and Undercabinet Lighting in Renovated Kitchens Stainless Steel ENERGY STAR® Appliances Washer/Dryer Pool Views* Spacious Walk-In Closets Private Patio or Balcony with Storage Laminate Flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Policy Green Recognition Green Certified 24-Hour Fully-Equipped and Recently Renovated Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool Direct Access to Central Park's Pet Friendly, Walkable Trail Grilling Station with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment Less than 2 Miles from Campus Wi-Fi in Community Gathering Areas Covered Parking in Multi-Level Parking Garage Multi-Level Parking Garage Business Center Controlled Access Close to Public Transportation Package Acceptance _____________________ Working with me! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331430 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West 38th Street have any available units?
800 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 West 38th Street have?
Some of 800 West 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 West 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 West 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 West 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 West 38th Street offers parking.
Does 800 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 West 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West 38th Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 West 38th Street has a pool.
Does 800 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 800 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 West 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

