800 Brazos #1107

This corner unit at Brazos Place has city views and a view of the Capitol! Open floor plan with a large balcony for you to enjoy fresh air and people watch to your heart's content. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and concrete floors throughout. 2nd bedroom has a Murphy bed, making the room highly versatile and a great room to be utilized as an office. Steps away from the Texas State Capitol, Capital Factory, and bars &; restaurants. Garage parking and storage is available.