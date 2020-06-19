All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

800 Brazos #1107

800 Brazos St · (512) 791-7462
Location

800 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This corner unit at Brazos Place has city views and a view of the Capitol! Open floor plan with a large balcony for you to enjoy fresh air and people watch to your heart's content. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and concrete floors throughout. 2nd bedroom has a Murphy bed, making the room highly versatile and a great room to be utilized as an office. Steps away from the Texas State Capitol, Capital Factory, and bars &amp;; restaurants. Garage parking and storage is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Brazos #1107 have any available units?
800 Brazos #1107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Brazos #1107 have?
Some of 800 Brazos #1107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Brazos #1107 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Brazos #1107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Brazos #1107 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Brazos #1107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 800 Brazos #1107 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Brazos #1107 does offer parking.
Does 800 Brazos #1107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Brazos #1107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Brazos #1107 have a pool?
No, 800 Brazos #1107 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Brazos #1107 have accessible units?
No, 800 Brazos #1107 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Brazos #1107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Brazos #1107 does not have units with dishwashers.
