7916 Levata DR

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the very popular Meridian neighborhood. Great floor plan w/ open concept living and kitchen areas. Large master bed on main floor here is a huge game room upstairs along with the 3 guest rooms. Large back yard with a side covered patio. Get ready to swim all summer long in the neighborhood pool. The home is close to shopping and food districts with tons of entertainment. Also its only about 10-15 minutes from downtown Austin and very close to the new toll road heading south.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
