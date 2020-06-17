All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7916 Levata DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7916 Levata DR
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

7916 Levata DR

7916 Levata Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7916 Levata Drive, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the very popular Meridian neighborhood. Great floor plan w/ open concept living and kitchen areas. Large master bed on main floor here is a huge game room upstairs along with the 3 guest rooms. Large back yard with a side covered patio. Get ready to swim all summer long in the neighborhood pool. The home is close to shopping and food districts with tons of entertainment. Also its only about 10-15 minutes from downtown Austin and very close to the new toll road heading south.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Levata DR have any available units?
7916 Levata DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Levata DR have?
Some of 7916 Levata DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Levata DR currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Levata DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Levata DR pet-friendly?
No, 7916 Levata DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7916 Levata DR offer parking?
No, 7916 Levata DR does not offer parking.
Does 7916 Levata DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Levata DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Levata DR have a pool?
Yes, 7916 Levata DR has a pool.
Does 7916 Levata DR have accessible units?
No, 7916 Levata DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Levata DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 Levata DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin