7914 Mesa Trails Cir

Austin: NW Hills: 3 BD 2.5 BA House for Lease - Beautiful 3 BD 2.5 BA home with approx 2472 sqft of living space. Open and bright layout offers great space for family and friends. Large Island kitchen with custom granite counters, stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting, and tons of cabinet and countertop space.Family room has a wet bar that includes a wine refrigerator., Fireplace, and custom parquet flooring. Spacious dining are with skylight. Property is equipped with a panic room/storm shelter. Large master bedroom, Master bath offers a spa like retreat. Custom shower and soaking tub, double vanities, and his and her custom walk-in closets. 2 patios. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and downtown. A must see! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



