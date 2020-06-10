All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

7905 San Felipe Boulevard

7905 San Felipe Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7905 San Felipe Boulevard, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Felipe Boulevard, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. North Austin 1 Bedrooms at A Price You Can Afford in an Area You Will Love. you live just a short drive away from many of Austin’s top employers, award-winning restaurants and some of the best shopping in the Austin Metroplex. Northwest Austin is the ideal location for anyone looking to experience the best of Austin without the drawbacks of crowded city living. To Schedule A Viewing Contact Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582045 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have any available units?
7905 San Felipe Boulevard has a unit available for $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7905 San Felipe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7905 San Felipe Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 San Felipe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 San Felipe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 San Felipe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
