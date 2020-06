Amenities

Charming and spacious home for rent in desirable South Austin! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with wood floors throughout the living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Features a large kitchen with center island and breakfast nook. Master bathroom has separate shower, jetted tub, and double vanity. Gorgeous natural light throughout and plenty of shade - perfect for beating the heat this summer! Close to Mopac and 290 and only 10 minutes from Barton Creek Greeenbelt.